Ubigi is offering seamless eSIM downloads via an app launched on the Apple App Store. Ubigi’s plans are directly accessible in just a few clicks, for all eSIM-compatible iPhones and iPads.

Suitable for all compatible iPhone and iPad models, the Ubigi app enables instant and free eSIM activation, via an integrated customer journey. Once the app is installed, users only need to click on the icon of the welcome screen. From their account, they are presented with many ready-to-use plan options. Clients’ entire setup is completed in a matter of minutes.

Use the eSIM as an optional, additional data-only SIM

Ubigi’s eSIM offers coverage to users situated beyond the range of a Wi-Fi hotspot, or in areas that are not within their usual carrier’s footprint. Last, it offers future travelers data connectivity, at local prices, in more than 160 different countries and destinations. Ubigi’s eSIM can choose the network with the best coverage even in the most remote areas.

iPhone users can now activate an additional data-only plan from Ubigi on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, iPhone XS models and iPhone XR, as well as for iPad with eSIM, making it easy to use two different data plans on one device.

Now with a limited ‘Work-from-home’ offer

To stay connected from any place in the world, while benefiting from the most cost-effective services, Ubigi’s ‘limited offer’ plans provide users with the best possible connectivity and coverage, with prices for every budget.

Apple eSIM-enabled devices supporting Ubigi’s data plans

The following are eSIM-enabled, dual-SIM iPhone models supporting Ubigi’s eSIM data plans:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

The following are eSIM-enabled iPad models (Wi-Fi + 4G) supporting Ubigi’s eSIM data plans:

iPadPro 12.9?inch (3 rd generation and later)

generation and later) iPadPro 11?inch

iPadAir (3 rd generation)

generation) iPad (7 th generation)

generation) iPad mini (5th generation)

