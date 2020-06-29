Event date: 7-8 July, 2020

Online, Virtual Event

A Mobile World Live Special Programme in partnership with Mobile 360 MENA

Our modern day life stands on the shoulders of innovation that came from the Middle East. The region which gave us algebra, irrigation systems, paper and ink, the first hospitals and the first university, furthered our understanding of the sciences, astronomy and architecture by eons.

Today the MENA region is leading us into a new era of innovation in connectivity, the ripples of which will once again be felt across borders. This is the dawn of the intelligently connected society.

Mobile360 MENA and Mobile World Live partner to bring this special virtual program to your screens, convening visionary leaders across the Middle East and North Africa region to examine how operators and governments are using transformative technologies respond to COVID-19.

