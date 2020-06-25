Gameloft Business Solutions, provider of gaming solutions for carriers and manufacturers, is proud to announce the launch of MTN Arcade, a new mobile gaming subscription platform available to all MTN customers in South Africa. The platform is available for a fixed daily subscription fee, with a large catalogue of premium mobile games such as Asphalt Nitro, NOVA Legacy, PAC-MAN and Sonic Runners Adventure.

MTN Arcade allows users to immerse themselves in a complete mobile gaming universe with hundreds of games of all genres with exclusive features such as tournaments and esports events, in one single environment.

For the past 20 years, Gameloft has been working together with over 330 global distribution partners to bring its games to over 150 countries in the world. To honor this anniversary and reinforce the company’s commitment to allow everyone to play, Gameloft unveils today Gameloft Business Solutions, a new identity for this line of business, alongside a fully redesigned website.

“From the start, we want everyone to play, and we make sure everyone can as we believe there’s a game for everyone,” explained Yann Fourneau, VP Global sales & distribution at Gameloft. “Our new name reflects this mindset, as we are always thinking about new solutions for our partners to allow them to bring the wonder of games to their customers, no matter the device or channel. The launch of MTN Arcade is a great example of our ability to deliver innovative platforms for our partners.”

“Subscription-based business models are increasingly trending in the market,” added Ernst Fonternel, chief digital officer at MTN South Africa. “We have a longstanding relationship with Gameloft, and we were looking for new ways to add value to our offers. Their expertise in the mobile ecosystem naturally led us to entrust them with our subscription offer management.”

The MTN Arcade mobisite is available for iOS and Android and the application is available for Android devices.



