With millions of people now working from home, it has never been more important to find new ways to connect with others while still keeping work and personal comms separate.

To meet this challenge, Cloud SIM mobile app has debuted technology that reportedly makes it possible to manage the world’s changing communication needs without having to invest in expensive technology. And even when COVID-19 is a distant memory, its features will still help people manage all the different aspects of their lives more efficiently than before.

The app allows users to have up to four different numbers on one phone, eliminating the need to juggle different devices. With Cloud SIM the different parts of life can be kept separate, but still easily accessible on one simple interface.

This new form of role-based mobile communication gives users total control over their mobile identities, with different profiles for work, freelancing, dating, selling, leisure or travel. Personal numbers are kept completely private, so there is said to be no need to worry about compromising privacy while using personal phones to make work calls. This is also an advantage for those who sell on sites like Ebay, Gumtree and Faceboook marketplace, removing concerns about having to share private information with strangers.

The app takes advantage of VOiP technology for crystal clear calling and represents a bold new way forward for the mobile industry. Users can make real calls to international destinations at a low cost, along with much cheaper sms messaging than standard mobile providers offer. This makes Cloud SIM a particularly attractive option for business owners with remote staff.

Director of Cloud SIM, Saran Sathiyadurai says, “In today’s hectic world, many of us have to manage several phone numbers, whether for our business or personal lives. We’re also keen to cut call costs and get the best rates possible. Cloud SIM does both, making it the perfect solution for modern communication, both in the time of a global pandemic and beyond.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus