AT&T and Cradlepoint are expanding their relationship to make it easier for enterprise and public safety customers to purchase end-to-end wireless wide-area network (WAN) solutions. As part of the new agreement, customers can now order Cradlepoint wireless edge solutions and have them fulfilled and billed directly from AT&T.

Under the expanded AT&T relationship, customers will be able to purchase current and future Cradlepoint branch, mobile, and IoT solutions powered by NetCloud for single-pane-of-glass orchestration, management, and control. Additionally, this strengthened relationship between AT&T and Cradlepoint will make it easier for customers to embrace a Gigabit LTE-based wireless WAN today while getting on the path to 5G with a simple and seamless add-on when and where needed.

“In recent months, we have witnessed more businesses and public safety agencies than ever deploying wireless WAN solutions on AT&T LTE networks in response to the global health crisis,” says Robert Boyanovsky, VP, Enterprise Mobility, AT&T Business. “This surge in demand underscores the agility, flexibility, and speed of deployment that only wireless can deliver. It also provides validation of our expanded relationship with Cradlepoint that will make it easier for customers to acquire end-to-end wireless WAN solutions from AT&T.”

Cradlepoint is a provider of wireless edge solutions that unlock the power of cellular networks for enterprise and public safety organisations, and the company has worked closely with AT&T to optimise its solution for AT&T LTE and the FirstNet communications platform.

“If history is our guide, anything that can be made wireless, will become wireless, and that includes the enterprise WAN,” says

James Bristow, SVP EMEA, Cradlepoint. “Our deepened relationship with AT&T comes at an auspicious time as the world is waking up to the power of LTE cellular networks and the promise of 5G as essential WAN edge infrastructure. We hope that this new chapter sends a strong signal to other innovative service providers, especially in Europe, on the new capabilities they can offer their customers.”

Bristow continued, “In recent months, Cradlepoint has rapidly expanded into the European marketplace, attracting new customers, building a sophisticated partner programme and onboarding strategic new hires. Our time is now, and we are perfectly placed to partner with a range of service providers and capitalise on the rise of 5G on the continent.”

“With the number of enterprise use cases for LTE increasing and carrier 5G deployments beginning to scale significantly, we are forecasting the enterprise Wireless WAN market will undergo significant growth over the next several years”, says Rohit Mehra, vice president of network infrastructure at IDC. “Partnerships that unite the macro cellular network and wireless edge router ecosystems, such as this one between AT&T and Cradlepoint, will help facilitate enterprise adoption and simplify deployments for customers, especially for 5G.”

Cradlepoint edge solutions take advantage of AT&T’s 5G Evolution network – capable of reaching peak theoretical speeds of at least 400 megabits per second for capable devices – and LTE-LAA network – capable of reaching peak theoretical speeds of 1 gigabit per second for capable devices. Actual speeds are lower and will vary.

