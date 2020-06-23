ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, announced that it has won the bid for the 5G IPRAN project of Thailand’s telco,True, in recognition of its outstanding performance in the POC test.

Underpinned by ZTE’s 5G Flexhaul solution, ZTE will help True build an intelligent, ultra-broadband and evolvable 5G IPRAN network to achieve unified transport of 2G/3G/4G/5G mobile services, FTTx, WLAN access and enterprise private line services. That effort will consolidate the good position of True in Thailand.

ZTE’s 5G Flexhaul solution is composed of the 5G access device, ZXCTN 6000, the 5G transport flagship product, ZXCTN 9000-E and the integrated management and control platform, ZENIC ONE. Backed up with its in-house chipsets, the access layer and aggregation/core layer of the solution enable smooth upgrade to 100GE and 400GE/n*400GE, aimed to build ultra-broadband IP transport networks.

Meanwhile, ZTE’s ZENIC ONE management and control platform enables Zero-Touch service creation, and supports the path computation and re-optimisation based on latency, bandwidth or IGP Cost. Also, it is capable of mirror fault simulation, traffic prediction and network optimisation.

In addition, ZTE’s 5G Flexhaul solution supports Class D high-precision clock synchronisation, Slice+ over FlexE, and multi-scenario protection mechanisms against link faults, node faults and signal degradation.

By the end of May 2020, ZTE had shipped over 60,000 5G transport network devices worldwide. The company has completed various commercial deployments and pilot trials of 5G transport networks with global operators. According to the latest mobile backhaul market share report of Omdia, ZTE’s IP Edge Router market share ranked No.3 globally and No.2 in Asia-Pacific market in 2019.

With more than 3 million fixed network users and a 30% share in the mobile market, True is one of Thailand’s operators, with a comprehensive range of services and an annual growth rate of 30%. In February 2020, True obtained the 5G license and achieved the commercialisation of 5G networks.

