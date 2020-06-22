Mukesh Bavisi of Exponential-e

Nokia has extended its partnership with Exponential-e, a UK-based specialised cloud and unified communications service provider.

Under the agreement, Exponential-e will use the Nokia Deepfield solution to improve user experience and increase visibility into applications and service traffic on its network. The solution will also support Exponential-e to combat next-generation distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

Exponential-e will reportedly use Nokia Deepfield software for real-time, actionable insights into network performance and quality of experience. Nokia Deepfield provides Exponential-e with full, end-to-end visibility into internet-based content, applications and services that flow into and across its network.

According to IDC’s Worldwide DDoS Prevention Products and Services Forecast, 2020–2023, DDoS attacks remain popular among cybercriminals as a tool for attacking and taking down network infrastructure and services. As future network attacks will utilise new technologies and approaches, businesses must prepare to protect and defend their networks against more sophisticated attacks. Exponential-e has deployed Nokia Deepfield Defender to detect and identify malicious traffic at scale and to minimise false positives.

Nokia Deepfield enables effective DDoS mitigation through API integration with third-party scrubbing centres – centralised data cleansing stations where network traffic is analysed, and malicious traffic is removed. The Nokia Deepfield solution uses multidimensional, real-time network and service insights to improve performance, enhance security and optimise the customer experience.

Mukesh Bavisi, managing director at Exponential-e says, “Exponential-e is a service provider within the UK, recognised for our innovative technology solutions. Nokia Deepfield gives us the necessary network visibility and actionable analytics that will allow us to continue to improve our network and service capabilities while providing our customers with assured quality, enhanced security and a reliable network environment.”

Cormac Whelan, CEO of UK and Ireland at Nokia comments, “Nokia has been a long-time strategic partner of Exponential-e, dating back to their origin in the early 2000s and throughout the years as they have grown to become a leader in national-scale Ethernet and IP/MPLS-based network service delivery. As Exponential-e now embarks on the next phase of development, we are proud to be working with them to drive improved network performance and security through actionable insights provided by the Nokia Deepfield platform.”

