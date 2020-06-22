Tony Scarfo of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. , a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, has released its updated analytics portfolio.

Ribbon’s enhanced Analytics portfolio is specifically designed to help mobile network operators and service providers deliver advanced voice service quality insights down to the application, subscriber, device, and service level over their VoLTE networks.

The Ribbon Analytics portfolio is based on the latest in cloud-based technology that easily scales vertically and horizontally to deliver numerous out of the box capabilities to address critical VoLTE network and service related problems.

As mobile providers begin to deploy 5G network data services, they are still heavily reliant on VoLTE/IMS-based architectures to support voice services. Ribbon’s Analytics portfolio enables advanced support for VoLTE networks and subscriber service assurance to help service providers monitor and isolate voice and rich communications services issues as they build out their 5G networks.

The Ribbon Analytics portfolio also delivers advanced real time communications security enforcement capabilities to support on-demand mitigation of fraud and nuisance calling at the edge of the network. Service providers can now apply security mitigation policies to an entire network or to specified devices at any time. They can also easily apply network-wide policies, such as access control list rules before any security incidents have been raised.

“Today’s communications networks are extremely large and complex and will become even more so with the increased adoption and deployment of new 5G and IoT services,” says Charlotte Patrick, senior industry analyst and founder of Charlotte Patrick Consult.

“This will not only necessitate that service providers have the advanced analytics toolsets required to reduce operational costs and network complexities while improving the customer experience, but they must also leverage intelligent service assurance capabilities that allow them to quickly identify, isolate, diagnose and proactively resolve network issues before they escalate.”

“Our customers are faced with numerous network operational challenges including service complexity, security threats, and rising costs,” says Tony Scarfo, executive vice president and general manager, cloud and edge business Unit at Ribbon.

“The Ribbon Analytics portfolio underpins and addresses these issues by leveraging a single pane of glass for one unified view of the network. More importantly, it is designed to help our customers better understand their end-user customers and model their network and services to better support and protect them.”

For more information on Ribbon’s VoLTE Service Assurance offering click here.

