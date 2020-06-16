Payments testing and consultancy expert, FIME has announced its acquisition of CETECOM U.S.’s payment activities. FIME’s expanded expertise and services will enable the U.S. payment ecosystem to define, design, deliver and test innovative, secure and digital payments products.

The acquisition sees key payment experts and state of the art testing equipment incorporated into FIME’s existing San Jose testing and consultancy offerings. The combined teams will support the acceleration of digital payment technologies in the U.S, from authentication solutions around biometrics and EMV 3DS, through to card, mobile and softPOS contactless payments.

“Digital and contactless payments were already gathering momentum in North America and the current crisis has seen projects step up,” comments Lionel Grosclaude, CEO of FIME. “I am really excited about this acquisition to accelerate innovation by providing our clients end-to-end services. FIME is now in position to offer a unique range of testing and consulting services.”

“While we are strategically focusing on providing fast and secure market access for devices with radio technologies, it was important to us that our U.S. payment customers continue to receive the same level of quality of services.” adds Wilfried Klassmann, CEO of CETECOM.

