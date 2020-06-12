Orange is restructuring its organisation by adapting its Executive Committee to exit the health crisis in the best conditions. Group CEO, Stephane Richard’s new team will accelerate the implementation of the Group’s strategic plan.

The following changes are planned from September 1st:

Ramon Fernandez, Delegate CEO, becomes executive director finance, performance and development; in the context of the global economic crisis, he will be responsible for preserving the Group’s financial position while overseeing flagship projects to take Orange into the future.

Gervais Pellissier, Delegate CEO, becomes executive director human resources and group transformation; his key responsibilities include defining “the company of tomorrow” and tackling the skills challenge.

Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere, Deputy CEO, will oversee Orange’s operational activities in Europe (outside France) focused in particular on the roll out of 5G and fibre.

Michael Trabbia will join the executive committee to in the role of chief technology and innovation officer for the group, overseeing the technology & global innovation division. His role will be to seize the opportunities presented by upcoming technologies such as AI, data and 5G and to set-up the Group as a major player in the new innovation ecosystem. A new CEO for Orange Belgium will be appointed by the end of June.

Beatrice Mandine will have an expanded role as executive director communications, engagement and brand. One of her key priorities will be to accelerate the brand strategy and oversee the Orange purpose.

Elisabeth Tchoungui will become the new executive director CSR, diversity and philanthropy. In particular, she will oversee Orange’s Social Responsibility policy in line with the objectives of the Engage2025 strategic plan. She will also take on the role of deputy chair for the Orange foundation.

The following Executive Committee responsibilities remain unchanged:

Fabienne Dulac, deputy CEO of Orange and CEO of Orange France;

Paul de Leusse, deputy CEO in charge of mobile financial services and chief executive officer of Orange Bank;

Jerome Barre, CEO of Orange Wholesale & International Networks (WIN);

Hugues Foulon, executive director of strategy and cyberdefense activities;

Nicolas Guerin, secretary general for the Group;

Alioune Ndiaye, CEO Orange Middle East & Africa (OMEA);

Helmut Reisinger, CEO Orange Business Services (OBS).

In addition, Jean-Francois Fallacher, current CEO of Orange Poland, will become CEO of Orange Spain, and associate member of the executive committee. A new CEO of Orange Poland will be appointed by the end of June.

Finally, in addition to his current role as deputy financial director, Jeremie Dutray will take on the additional responsibility for transforming the mobile infrastructure operational model, as announced in the Engage2025 strategic plan.

Stephane Richard says: “The global health crisis, which is also becoming a major economic crisis, has demonstrated the Group’s solidarity. Our networks coped well with an unprecedented increase in traffic. We adapted in just a few days, thanks to everyone’s unfailing mobilisation. Our business performance will be impacted but we have preserved our financial position. Following years of careful management and selective investments, we have control over our future.

The months ahead include some uncertainties but also real opportunities, whether that means accelerating digital transformation, making further technological progress (5G, network function virtualisation, cloud, edge) or taking advantage of developments specific to our telecoms sector.

We are actively preparing to detect and where possible seize these opportunities. We need to accelerate and shorten our reaction and decision times so that we can confront with confidence the profound changes brought about by the global epidemic.

Our Engage2025 strategic plan remains as meaningful as ever, but in light of the crisis; we need to be more agile, flexible and dynamic in how we deliver. There are many challenges on the path ahead, which is why we will be putting in place a restructured team effective 1 September.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Laurent Paillassot for his valuable service as CEO of Orange Spain in making it the number two player and Valerie Le Boulanger for her hard work and efforts as HR executive director, especially during the health crisis. Both will pursue other opportunities outside the Group.

I’m also extremely grateful to Christine Albanel, who is leaving office after 10 years at Orange. Her unmatched experience in public affairs, especially in the field of culture, and her sensitivity to social issues, have greatly contributed to the Group’s influence in France and around the world.”

