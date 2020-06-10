Tony Gillick of Openet

Openet, a provider of of Digital BSS, announced the launch of Openet Policy Controller (OPC) 2.0. This is the latest version of Openet’s 5G policy management system. As a multi-cloud system, OPC 2.0 is available on AWS and Microsoft Azure public, hybrid and private cloud.

As well as being cloud-native OPC 2.0 is containerised and based on a Service-Based Architecture (SBA). Designed as a low code system, OPC 2.0 delivers configuration over customisation. This increases system agility as well as significantly reducing OpEx. OPC 2.0 uses a combination of open source software such as Docker, Kubernetes, elasticsearch and Kafka. This along with Openet’s own software and 5G expertise delivers the most effective multi generation network policy controller. As OPC is built on Openet’s microservices continuous software updates ensure faster time to market and no downtime for system upgrades.

The system is built to cater for very low latency and infinitely scalable edge-based use cases. Openet has evolved its own service mesh software, rather than rely purely on open source and this has delivered improved latency as well as 30% increased processing efficiency, designed more specifically for telco environments. These gains are important when designing software to run on edge based clouds to support 5G URLLC use cases.

OPC 2.0 also contains ‘blueprints’ which provide service providers with the ability to configure network slice characteristics, such as Quality of Service and latency. This, integrated with Openet’s 5G charging system and our 5G network exposure function, can provide the foundation for an efficient 5G partner ecosystems and a more efficient range of 5G offers to different industry verticals. These offers can then be provided to companies via a cloud-based enterprise marketplace, which will automatically provide the pre-configured 5G service offers ‘on demand’.

Tony Gillick, VP product management, Openet, “Multi-cloud is important since 5G is all about openness and interoperability and we’ve worked with both AWS and Microsoft Azure in service provider environments. With 5G and a move to more open environments we’re also seeing the emergence of best of breed approaches to new 5G Core Networks. Our service based architecture (SBA) and RESTful APIs ensure openness and ease of integration enabling best of breed Network Core”.

Openet is seeing renewed growth in the policy market with 5G. Tony Gillick explained, “5G is seeing an increased focus on policy control as effectively it’s the control plane network brain that manages the QoE of the 5G network. As many 5G use cases, especially in the enterprise segment, will be tied to Quality of Service and potentially service level agreements, being able to manage and control the performance of networks down to sub-slice level is key for many service providers to offer and generate revenues from new use cases. We see OPC as the “brains” of 5G “.

