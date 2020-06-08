Event date: 9-12 February, 2021

Miami, Florida

5G Expo is an end user focused, industry first event, that explores the exciting new communications paradigm of 5G. Hear about the applications, use cases, and competitive landscape as the industry embarks on this new and exciting shift in fixed and mobile communications. Key topics include 5G applications, smart city business models, fixed wireless operator models, electronic vehicles, edge computing, home networking and more.

