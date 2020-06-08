ZTE Corporation , a international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement on 5G with Histo Path, the independent third-party pathological diagnosis centre in China.

The agreement aims to further improve the speed and quality of data transmission in the digital remote pathological diagnosis service, and fundamentally solve the definition and timeliness problems of image transmission.

As per the agreement, ZTE and Histo Path will build China’s 5G-based pathological diagnosis service network, which will ensure real-time collaboration of remote pathology diagnosis in different places, satisfying pathology’s requirements for high-definition images in diagnosis, teaching and data storage. By virtue of the new 5G-based pathological diagnosis service network, quick diagnosis, daily consultation, remote teaching will be fully upgraded, accelerating comprehensive service innovation and greatly improving the efficiency of diagnosis and surgery of cooperative hospitals.

In addition, with the technical support of ZTE and the Yingtan Branch of China Telecom, Histo Path has connected with a hospital in Jiangxi province to demonstrate the 5G-based remote dissection instruction and 5G+4K-based video conferencing remote diagnostics.

“The cooperation with ZTE will continue to help Histo Path promote theintensive, centralised, digital, and intelligent pathological diagnosis capabilities on a national scale,” says Zhu Dawei, co-founder and chairman of Histo Path. “That will facilitate the implementation of graded diagnosis and accurate diagnosis of China’s medical reform.”

“It is very inspiring to see 5G technologies implemented in the medical field to provide people with more valuable services for their healthy lives,” says Zhu Yongtao, ZTE’s senior vice president. “We hope that both parties will deepen 5G cooperation in the field of health care, jointly explore various industrial applications, and set a good example for the cross-industry cooperation in 5G and health care arenas.”

Moving forward, ZTE and Histo Path will fully leverage the advantages in their respective fields, jointly build a solution library, explore the potential market of the medical industry, and set up 5G+ medical industry application demonstrations, expecting to promote the digital and intelligent transformation of the pathological diagnosis industry.

