Independent Software Vendor, Etiya, reports that its cloud-native Digital Business Platform business support systems (BSS) solutions were implemented in nine months to launch Videotron’s Helix TV and Internet service.

Helix is a multi-device TV and internet platform service that replaces Videotron’s legacy TV and internet service. Helix allows users to use voice commands to search an integrated TV content catalog from multiple sources, like regulated TV and premium channels, YouTube, Netflix, and Club Illico (Videotron’s streaming service). Helix uses a hybrid cloud architecture that includes a 100% digital BSS supplied by Etiya.

The new TV and Internet service went from a blank page to complete implementation in nine months. At the heart of this success were Etiya’s Digital Business Platform, a cloud-native full stack that is pre-integrated into partner solutions, and Videotron’s major enterprise architecture project. Etiya’s Digital Business Platform enables fast and effective transformations. It is AI-driven and cloud-based, which minimises CapEx, enables fast implementation, and scales easily.

All Etiya’s customer relationship management (CRM), product catalogue, order management, billing, customer management, and API gateway are on AWS for Helix. The service also incorporates components of Etiya’s artificial intelligence (AI) data analytics capabilities.

“We are very proud that our ground-breaking AI-driven digital BSS helped launch Videotron’s state-of-the-art TV service,” says Aslan Dogan, CEO of Etiya. “The BSS stack is designed for omnichannel from the ground-up, meaning there are CSR services and brick-and-mortar stores as well as the web and mobile to sell, buy, and support Helix Internet and TV.”

Etiya specialises in service provider digital transformations that prioritise the digital customer’s experience. Its digital BSS solution also enables operators to take a “clean break” from existing systems, processes, and culture by setting up digital brands that target digital-savvy customers.

