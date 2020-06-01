Blix Inc., a provider of messaging solutions to consumers and businesses, announces its popular BlueMail client is now compatible with Debian and Red Hat Linux. With this expansion, BlueMail is now available on a dozen Linux distributions, including Arch Linux, CentOS, elementaryOS, Fedora, KDE Neon, Kubuntu, Manjaro, Linux Mint, openSUSE and Ubuntu.

As the world faces an increasingly remote workforce, this expansion brings BlueMail’s cross-platform productivity and safety features to a global network of consumers, companies, and IT business providers.

“As one of the world’s powerful email apps, we are very happy to announce our Linux distribution expansion. We’re seeing more and more companies moving productivity online, and they are turning to us for that trusted, seamless combination of organised email, productivity tools, and communication among coworkers and individuals,” said Dan Volach, co-founder at Blix. “The way we communicate online is facing a systemic change, and we are proud to be at the vanguard with our Linux partners.”

As in the professional market providing services to over 100,000 companies worldwide, BlueMail is now able to serve its largest customer base yet. Its users benefit from a single, modern experience across all of their devices without compromising on premium features, security or privacy:

Personalised inbox: Focus on the most important emails in your inbox with automated filtering that separates services from real people and makes it easy to visualise long chains of correspondence. Unified folders also make it simple to organise email across multiple accounts.

Powerful email clustering and groups: Take productivity to the next level with inbox clusters that organise your email into easy-to-read categories and quickly group contacts together to avoid having to type out multiple recipients.

Share email: Easily share emails with colleagues and communities without starting a long chain of replies or forwards. Using a secure link, users can share their emails through corporate intranets, social media platforms, or mobile messaging clients and interact without revealing their email addresses.

All the essentials: Support for any email account (standards include IMAP, POP3, SMTP, ActiveSync and EWS), integrated calendar support for Google, Exchange, and CalDav, email snoozing to prioritise tasks, and a secure proxy-less connection.

Brothers Dan and Ben Volach founded Blix with the vision to provide an innovative, universally compatible, uncompromisingly private and secure messaging experience for businesses. This startup is not the first they have led together; they also built Followap, an early pioneer of mobile messaging that had over 200 million subscribers at its peak and laid the technical foundation for today’s mobile messaging giants, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, QQ, and many others before it was acquired by NeuStar.

BlueMail is available for Linux download here and on Snap. Small business and enterprise users can take advantage of priority support and advanced features, including a corporate management dashboard, BYOD compatibility, EMM support, remote device management, and more.

