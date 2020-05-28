James Bristow of Cradlepoint

A global specialist in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, Cradlepoint today announced its expansion into Europe with senior hires, investment in new teams and new product offerings.

The US-based company aims to build upon, a clear addressable wireless WAN (wide area network) market in Europe and the emergence of 5G networks. The company is reports it is now ready to truly ‘go global’ in 2020, winning more customers across Northern, Central and Southern Europe.

Evert Suur, previously head of channels for Northern Europe at Forescout, joins Cradlepoint as area director for Northern Europe. He brings to the role 25+ years of experience in the IT and networking industries and will be responsible for driving forward Cradlepoint’s go-to-market strategy in the Netherlands, Belgium and the Nordics.

Lorenzo Ruggiero also joins the company, as area director, this time for Southern Europe. Based in Milan, Lorenzo will lead customer satisfaction initiatives, partner relationships and revenue growth across Italy, Spain, France and Portugal. Ruggiero joins from Vodafone and previously worked at French software company, Infovista where he was in charge of leading the enterprise market proposition.

There will be expansion and new hire announcements for Central Europe in the coming months.

In each region, a sales and support team will be built throughout 2020, with team leaders, sales engineers and business development executives being hired. Cradlepoint’s ‘go-to-market’ strategy in Europe will be driven through third parties and partner programmes in each geo, with the company actively recruiting partners across Europe as part of its expansion plan.

James Bristow, SVP EMEA, Cradlepoint comments, “We invented the wireless WAN/ Edge movement and lead the industry. This will grow to a US$5 billion (€4 billion) market in EMEA by 2025 – but now it’s time to establish our presence in Europe and tap into the growing demand for mobile, branch and IoT networks. We want to win more Fortune 500 companies in the year ahead and dominate the market as 5G infrastructure rolls out across the region.”

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Cradlepoint has been rolling out new solutions to support the European market. The organisation has seen an increase in demand for products that can support pop-up healthcare environments, home working and retailers to onboard an influx of new staff quickly and securely. Some of its new product offerings include:

The E300 series enterprise router , which supports the increased performance and advanced LTE, Wi-Fi, security, and management requirements of high-traffic pop-up sites, including quarantine centres, small clinics, and treatment facilities

, which supports the increased performance and advanced LTE, Wi-Fi, security, and management requirements of high-traffic pop-up sites, including quarantine centres, small clinics, and treatment facilities Expansion of vehicle solutions for the UK emergency services network : A new Gigabit-Class MC400 Modular Modem, which upgrades the IBR900 Mobile Router to being an ESN ‘Connect Critical Approved Solution’ for UK emergency services

: A new Gigabit-Class MC400 Modular Modem, which upgrades the IBR900 Mobile Router to being an ESN ‘Connect Critical Approved Solution’ for UK emergency services A comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions powered by the company’s NetCloud Service, built exclusively to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability. The new portfolio of “5G for Business” solutions enables customers to deploy fast and reliable wireless business internet and wide-area networks (WANs).

Bristow concludes, “We have responded rapidly to the needs of our customers in Europe during the COVID-19 crisis with best in-class products and solutions in the wireless WAN market. We are confident, that when we come through this crisis, the rise of high speed wireless 4G Gigabit LTE and 5G networks will present huge opportunities for enterprises to cut the wire and build better, more agile and manageable networks. A huge number of ideas, innovations and new companies will be born out of the 5G movement globally, and Cradlepoint is at the forefront of this change.”

