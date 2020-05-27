A1 Telecom Austria Group, a provider of digital services and communications solutions in Central and Eastern Europe, is extending an IT transformation project that leverages Netcracker’s suite of OSS solutions.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, Netcracker Technology offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe.

Netcracker Technology will modernise the existing multi-tenant, cloud-based Resource Inventory solution that supports services across Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia. This multi-year joint development initiative also includes Netcracker’s professional services, enabling the provider to rapidly enhance its Resource Inventory modernisation while improving the overall customer experience.

Netcracker’s cloud-based, Digital OSS solution includes Netcracker Framework, Resource Inventory, Workflow Management, Discovery and Reconciliation and Network Planning and Design. The enhanced solution will provide A1 Telecom Austria Group the benefits of even faster time-to-market for new services, greater operational visibility and consistent Resource Inventory processes across the service provider’s multicounty footprint. Utilising Netcracker’s professional services will ensure that all digital transformation goals are met quickly and efficiently.

Alexander Dimitrov, CEO of A1 in Bulgaria says, “Netcracker’s multi-tenant, cloud-based Resource Inventory solution gives us the ability to reap the benefits of scale, cost and consistency. This solution gives us additional flexibility and empowers A1 Bulgaria to quickly launch new services and capabilities, including 5G services, consistently for our customers across our multiple geographies.”

“We are excited to work with A1 Telecom Austria Group to jointly develop business-aligned solutions and services that enable the company’s evolution towards 5G and other advanced offerings,” comments Yaniv Zilberman, VP of sales, Europe at Netcracker.

