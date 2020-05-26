Heficed has introduced a new IP Search feature, accessed via the IP Address Market, which will allow clients to search and filter IP Addresses based on their location.

This is particularly relevant for virtual private network (VPN) services, telcos, hosting and internet service providers, and other industries whose service quality heavily depends on access to accurate and timely data.

By enabling them to pinpoint IPs with a city-level accuracy, the new feature will enable users to better control website traffic, affirm user access to location-sensitive content, better implement cybersecurity measures and optimise the overall end-user experience.

Each IP Address is associated with a specific location, upon which the user is granted or denied permission to access certain Internet content. Hosting providers and ISPs leverage this data to control website traffic by seeking out scammers and blocking malicious IP addresses.

In addition, they can control people that reach the site by making it accessible to a limited number of countries, for example, due to regulatory compliance (GDPR). Geolocation is also an imperative part of businesses, offering access to region-specific content, such as Netflix, which displays tailor-made show selection based on the user’s whereabouts.

Data-driven personalisation has become a significant factor in determining the success of a business, and it can be delivered by leveraging accurate IP location data. Seeking to offer more flexibility during the IP selection process, Heficed integrated its IP Marketplace with a few IP geolocation databases, enabling to conveniently search among the subnets and filter them by location. Moreover, integrating its product with third party databases presents the means to ensure data accuracy and prevent compromised IP addresses from entering the IP Marketplace.

“There are a lot of intricacies that need to be factored in when building an IP infrastructure. Locality plays an imperative role here, as a more deliberately chosen location can ensure higher connectivity and better reach,” says Vincentas Grinius, CEO of Heficed. “The new feature will allow IPSs and hosting providers to make more informed decisions, as well as significantly cut down time spent on the IP selection process.”

The concept of leasing IP addresses is unique in the IT industry, however, it benefits a range of parties involved in the network infrastructure. IP Address Market makes network resources accessible to a wider range of companies, which previously may have been lacking funds to acquire the necessary IPs. Furthermore, it acts as a facilitator for all business entities that want to monetise their unused IPv4 address pools and obtain an additional stream of revenue.

Currently, the market is under a strain due to IPv4 shortage and continuously skyrocketing usage, influenced by the COVID-19 crisis. Enabling previously locked up IPs to reenter the market alleviates some of the pressure on the network, which leads to a better experience for the end-user.

Heficed is a strong advocate for sustainable internet and its governance, as the company places a lot of emphasis on validating the accuracy and consistency of employed data. Previously Heficed introduced IP Abuse Management, seeking to identify malicious cyber threats and terminate them before any data breach could occur. The feature is included in the service package by default, to ensure better protection of its clients’ IP resources and an overall more secure infrastructure.

In the near future, Heficed is planning to introduce several new features to the IP Address Market, one of them being Take Away IPs, which will enable clients to use the leased IP addresses on third party networks. Regular IP health checks are also on the list of upcoming updates, as they will help prevent addresses, associated with any malicious activity, from entering the Marketplace; IP resource holders will receive timely reports with a detailed overview of verified IPs.

Finally, the company is working towards implementing the Bring Your Own IPs (BYOIP) functionality, enabling clients to use and monetise their personal IPv4 resources within the infrastructure provided by Heficed. The end goal is to have these processes completely automated, eliminating the need for manual supervision to maintain their operability.

