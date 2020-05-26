David Levi of Ethernity

Ethernity Networks, a supplier of data processing offload solutions on programmable hardware for functional acceleration of telco/cloud networks, has signed a second design win contract for its ENET Flow Processor technology with an existing North American tier-1 telecommunications original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customer.

Ethernity will supply its ENET Switch and Traffic Manager firmware to support performance of 200Gbps on the customer’s new xPON optical light termination (OLT) device.

The company signed its first licensing deal with the customer in 2018, and following successful field deployment of that platform, the customer has now progressed to a next-generation product based on Ethernity’s advanced technology.

The ENET solution will be customised to fit the customer’s new OLT platform, which, in addition to Ethernity’s ENET Flow Processor core functionality (including hierarchical traffic management, switching, and access control list), will also include Ethernity’s new 400Gbps fabric technology to allow cascading of multiple chassis to form a virtual chassis cluster.

The customer reportedly intends to deploy its new OLT platform in H2/2021. Given the popularity of the platform and the size of the OEM, the new product is anticipated to generate significant ongoing royalty streams for the Company, added to significant short-term revenue as detailed in the newly signed contract.

“We are pleased to have received this new platform design win order, and we look forward to developing additional new platforms for this customer’s appliances in other vertical markets,” says Ethernity’s CEO, David Levi. “This contract confirms that our extensive networking functionality offers tremendous value to the market and is an example of how we can build strong partnerships with industry leaders.”

