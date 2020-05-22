G-Core Labs, an international provider of cloud and edge solutions, continues to develop the Asian segment of its global infrastructure and opens a point of presence in Singapore. The location offers customers secured dedicated and virtual servers, as well as services for the fast delivery of content with an average response time of 30 ms (according to Citrix independent analytical system).

“Being a recognised world economic centre, Singapore is actively developing internet infrastructure and communication networks: more than 93% of 5,8 mln residents here regularly go online, and in terms of speed of fixed and mobile internet, the city-state takes the 1-st and 2-nd places in the world respectively [note – approx. 191 Mbps and 61 Mbps].

Singaporeans actively watch videos, communicate in social networks, buy online, including food, electronics and beauty products. The new G-Core Labs location will be in demand both in Singapore itself and in neighboring China, as well as among Asian, European and American companies seeking to work effectively in the local and regional markets”, – said Andre Reitenbach, G-Core Labs managing director.

The hosting and CDN point will be in demand among telecommunication and broadcasting companies, mass media, streaming services, developers and publishers of video games, online retail, cloud service providers, the banking sector and other companies.

G-Core Labs servers are located in a certified Tier III class data centre. The company provides 5 TB of traffic for free for each dedicated server.

The functionality of the automatic installation of the most popular operating systems (OS) (Windows and Unix), installed when ordering the server, is provided in company’s dedicated and virtual servers. It significantly saves time for system deployment. You can also connect your own ISO image and install the necessary OS yourself. All G-Core Labs servers are protected from DDoS attacks using G-Core Labs unique technology for intelligent filtering of network traffic.

The dedicated servers of the company provide constant free access to their IPMI (note – abbr. from the intelligent platform management interface), which allows to quickly solve any issue with hosting in a remote format even in case of a emergency situation.

G-Core Labs virtual server is based on KVM virtualisation technology, which guarantees high and uninterrupted performance and is equipped with fast SSD disks. You can get acquainted with the configuration options of dedicated and virtual servers by the link.

G-Core Labs CDN supports all necessary protocols, including HTTP/2 (by default), SSL and IPv6, and also provides flexible system configuration options: access through the API, opportunities to pre-load heavy files, to clear cache completely or selectively, to set and manage cache storing time, cache return, inheriting caching parameters, to ignore request parameters and cookies etc.

The global architecture of G-Core Labs content delivery network, located on 5 continents, was created by experts on high-load systems. Today, it includes 100+ points of presence located in more than 65 cities around the world, has 5000+ peering partners, 300+ cash servers and the total network capacity is 10+ Tbit/sec.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus