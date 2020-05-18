Ericsson will partner with China Telecom and China Unicom to deploy Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, including Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, as they roll out 5G across China.

Ericsson will provide outdoor and indoor site solutions to build capacity and coverage in the 3.5GHz and 2.1GHz bands. Network services including provisioning, installation and testing will be provided to meet the CSPs’ technical needs and enable them to build and share 5G networks.

The Ericsson Radio System product portfolio will facilitate the CSPs’ Standalone (SA) 5G RAN build. 3.5GHz and 200MHz wideband 5G radio solutions will serve shared network building needs for high-call-volume while 2.1GHz 5G radio solutions will support the mixed deployment of 3G, 4G and 5G networks. This will help China Telecom and China Unicom to quickly achieve coverage breadth and depth.

China Telecom has also selected Ericsson 5G Core portfolio solutions. These include Cloud Packet Core, Cloud Unified Data Management and Policy products, built on cloud-native technology for operational efficiency and agility to launch new 5G services. The Ericsson 5G Core network will be deployed on Ericsson Network Functions Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI) along with Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration.

As an established technology and strategic partner for both China Telecom and China Unicom, Ericsson will support the CSPs in their shared efforts to swiftly make 5G services a reality

Ericsson currently has 91 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique operators, including 36 live 5G networks on four continents.

