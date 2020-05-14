Vikram Sinha of Indosat Ooredoo

Ericsson has been selected by Indonesian communications service provider Indosat Ooredoo to provide AI-powered data driven and customer-centric managed network operations through the Ericsson Operations Engine.

The five-year deal will see Indosat Ooredoo launching Ericsson Operation Engine in July 2020. Ericsson will deploy the latest automation, machine learning and AI technologies to enhance network performance and user experience. Ericsson will also manage Indosat Ooredoo’s network operations centre and field maintenance activities across Indonesia.

The deal builds on the long-standing collaboration between Ericsson and Indosat Ooredoo in Indonesia. This new partnership will leverage Ericsson’s global capabilities in AI-based data driven automated network technology upgrades to boost Indosat Ooredoo’s competitive edge. It will also deliver operational, energy and cost efficiency for Indosat Ooredoo and stronger network capabilities to deliver an enhanced end-user experience for its customers.

Vikram Sinha, chief operating officer, Indosat Ooredoo, says: “Network performance is key for customer satisfaction today, especially in a market like Indonesia, where there is a tech-savvy population as well as an extensive use of apps with high-resolution content. Having made significant network improvements in 2019, we are confident that the deployment of the latest technologies like AI, data analytics and Machine Learning will enable us to better manage the challenges of continued data proliferation and increasing customer expectations.”

Peter Laurin, senior vice president and head of business area managed services, Ericsson, says: “Our AI-based Ericsson Operations Engine consolidates our position in managed services, with over 300 global contracts. Its data driven approach will enable Indosat Ooredoo to deliver enhanced performance to boost end-user experience, while at the same time improving operational efficiency. This renewed agreement reinforces our long-term partnership.”

Indosat Ooredoo and Ericsson’s long-standing technology and services partnership has spanned 2G, 3G, 4G provision and, more recently, live 5G trials.

