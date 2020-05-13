Brett Day, lab manager,

makes final adjustments for Spirent’s Amazon test lab

Amazon has approved Spirent Communications plc, a provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next generation devices and networks, as an Authorized Test Lab for Alexa Built-in devices.

As an Authorized Test Lab, Spirent will work directly with manufacturers at its state-of-the-art lab facility in Maryland, USA to provide a range of audio and acoustic test services for Alexa Built-in products seeking certification from Amazon.

The Spirent Performance Centre features four automation-enabled labs that focus on quality of experience testing. One of these labs is specially equipped to test and assure Alexa Built-in products meet performance requirements across acoustics, music, functional and user (UX) experiences.

Examples of testing that Spirent performs in support of Alexa Voice Service requirements include functional testing, near-field and far-field testing, wake word detection delay testing and manual subject testing, with the ability to add additional tests as needed. Devices that pass these tests will receive certification test results in the form of Alexa Qualification Tool (AQT) reports.

“As one of just a handful of Authorized Test Labs for Alexa around the world, we are eager to put our vast connected smart device testing experience to work in support of the many emerging innovations coming to market,” says Rob VanBrunt, general manager of Spirent’s Connected Devices business.

“Spirent’s Performance Centre is a world-class facility that is already a leader in evaluating the communications performance of voice, video and data devices, ensuring a seamless experience for developers of Alexa Built-in devices as they pursue certification and reduce time to market.”

Spirent brings more than a decade of expertise supporting the successful launch of over 1,500 connected smart devices to its work with Amazon. The company’s device testing teams are trusted by manufacturers around the world, from independent players to globally recognised market leaders.

These customers have not only sought the company’s unique testing services, but its guidance on determining issues impacting performance and a path to resolution. Alexa is available on more than 100 million devices from Amazon and third-party device manufacturers.

With Alexa, device manufacturers can build natural voice experiences that offer customers a more intuitive way to interact with the technology they use every day. Amazon offers a collection of tools, APIs, reference solutions and documentation to make it easier to build for Alexa, and new devices can now be submitted by developers direct to Spirent for testing and certification.

