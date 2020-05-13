US telecommunications and technology services company, C Spire, has signed a multi-year contract extension for the supply of Openet’s Policy Manager and Evolved Charging solutions. Digital business support system (BSS) provider, Openet’s solutions will continue to be deployed across all of C Spire’s wireless portfolio.

C Spire currently uses the Openet Policy Manager to optimise network experience for its residential wireless customer, while Openet’s Evolved Charging Suite (ECS) allows the service provider to quickly develop and monetise new offers for both residential and commercial customers.

Commenting on the extension, Charles Watson, senior vice president, network operations at C Spire says: “The speed of change in the market means that we need a long-term partner committed to innovation, and one that provides the most innovative policy and charging solutions for C Spire. Openet is that partner and we’re delighted to extend our relationship for the coming years. Our collaboration will be key in enabling us to offer the best customer experience and to support our business growth.”

Vicente Pava, VP sales, Americas, Openet, comments: “C Spire continues to be an excellent partner for Openet. I’m honoured that they have extended their partnership with us and we are committed to delivering the best policy and charging tools for C Spire’s wireless customers. We look forward to continuing to work with C Spire to enable them to provide and manage innovative services today, and in the coming years.”

C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer internet access as well as a suite of dedicated internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses.

Headquartered in Ireland with operations across the globe, Openet is an software and services provider to communications companies.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus