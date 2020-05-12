The 5G network, launched to benefit enhanced mobile broadband services. During the course of 2020 the 5G coverage will be expanded in Oslo, while the 5G network will also extended to Trodheim and Bergen.

This is a milestone in the 5G partnership where Ericsson became the sole radio access network (RAN) supplier to Telia in Norway. Telia Norway aims to cover half of the Norwegian population with 5G within 2021, and nationwide 5G coverage in 2023.

Telia Norway and Ericsson will switch on 5G networks, enabling both the evolution of existing services and the creation of new applications. The new capabilities will include ultra-low latency and reliability, advancing use cases in manufacturing, energy and utilities, public safety, healthcare, and transport. The 5G network will be energy efficient and is expected over time to contribute to more sustainable solutions for the society.

Stein-Erik Vellan, CEO, Telia Norway, says: “This is an important day in Telia’s and our customers’ history. In a time when we really see the importance of our digital infrastructure for keeping the wheels spinning, we are incredibly proud to be able to open our 5G network to customers with Lillestrom as the first place out. Through the partnership with Ericsson we will enable new opportunities and we hope the Norwegian people will enjoy the new and pioneering mobile technology.”

Jenny Lindqvist, head of northern & central europe, Ericsson, says: “With 5G, technological boundaries are being moved forward to create the innovation platform ever. New services for consumers and enterprises, as well as new use cases for digitalisation of industries and society, are creating unique business opportunities across all sectors and positive change for everyone.

Industries and society will get the support for massive amounts of connected things, for tracking, fleet management, smart metering, and other applications. But probably the impacting implementation is the support to connect industries to drive automation, making us more efficient, more sustainable and opening up a new world of innovation”.

