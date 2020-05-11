Liberty Global, one of the international TV and broadband companies, has expanded its agreement with St. Louis-based Amdocs, to enable access on multiple devices to inspiring and entertaining media content and communication services.

Amdocs is a provider of software and services to communications and media companies. The program is being delivered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to every one of the operator’s services across multiple countries, providing its customers with highly secure multi-factor authentication to provide an enriching and seamless integrated customer experience.

As part of the project, Amdocs will provide Liberty Global with a smoother, frictionless customer journey, reducing customer support calls and enabling new business opportunities for the pan-European operator. The deal also enables Liberty Global to create a greater personalised experience that drives consumer loyalty and strengthens its brand across all channels while monetising content and making new digital services easier to implement.

Aarne Aho, managing director of global delivery, Central IT and partner management at Liberty Global, says that, “For CSPs that operate across multiple geographies, identity and user management is a complex domain. Liberty Global has been using Amdocs’ user lifecycle management solution on-premise for a number of years, and we are delighted to be extending our capabilities for both enterprise and consumer to the cloud using AWS across Europe.”

Darcy Antonellis, head of Amdocs Media, adds that, “Organisations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin. By enabling its customers with digital access through the lifecycle of the user across all devices and services, Liberty Global is strongly positioned to grow revenues and provide superior customer experience. We are proud to be a trusted partner helping innovate around its customer centric business philosophy and its journey to the cloud.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus