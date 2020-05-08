Adrian Benic of Infobip

Conversations, a new contact centre solution enabling businesses to integrate the world’s popular communication channels, has been launched by Infobip. Infobip is a global cloud communications company that enables businesses to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey at scale.

Conversations is a scalable digital cloud contact centre solution that enables businesses to deliver omnichannel support for customers through a single interface for agents. Messaging services such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Live Chat, SMS and in-house chatbots can all be managed through Conversations.

Provisioned through the cloud, Infobip offers a marked differentiator – omnichannel connectivity (CPaaS) with contact centre software stacked on top. Conversations is designed to enable companies to easily:

Empower agents with automation : Slow response rates or having to repeat yourself as you’re passed from agent to agent leads to frustrated customers, low levels of loyalty and high drop off rates. By being able to set up rules and automate workflows, customers are routed to the right or same agent if it is a return visit, faster – leading to more productive agents and happier customers.

: Slow response rates or having to repeat yourself as you’re passed from agent to agent leads to frustrated customers, low levels of loyalty and high drop off rates. By being able to set up rules and automate workflows, customers are routed to the right or same agent if it is a return visit, faster – leading to more productive agents and happier customers. Give agents the context they need : Agents will be able to access customer data from CRM systems, web shop, ticketing, and loyalty programs systems – with the added context of customer sentiment – all in one place. This enables them to deliver personalised and contextualised support.

: Agents will be able to access customer data from CRM systems, web shop, ticketing, and loyalty programs systems – with the added context of customer sentiment – all in one place. This enables them to deliver personalised and contextualised support. Manage cross-channel conversations: Seamlessly transition customer conversations between channels, whilst retaining a full conversation history, so agents can respond to questions with ease – whether it’s a text or a WhatsApp message – straight from a single workspace.

Seamlessly transition customer conversations between channels, whilst retaining a full conversation history, so agents can respond to questions with ease – whether it’s a text or a WhatsApp message – straight from a single workspace. Improving remote agent performance through analytics: Analytics enables managers to track customer activity, monitor agent performance with real-time dashboards and reporting to identify obstacles impacting agent productivity. Using this data, managers can identify any challenges and make the necessary adjustments to optimise working practices or workloads for improved overall performance and CX.

Conversations can also be used in conjunction with Answers, Infobip’s chatbot building platform that enables companies to build, test, and deploy artificial intelligence and keyword-based chatbots. These chatbots can then be managed via Conversations, leaving agents with more time to focus on resolving complex queries. Contact centre managers will be able to monitor all interactions exchanged between bots and customers in real-time, ensuring that any difficult conversations are transferred to human agents.

The Conversations platform has been refined and optimised during an early access period, where Infobip worked with select businesses across the world to ensure Conversations will help them improve the contact centre. Unilever, the global consumer goods company, has already launched a new product line with the help of Conversations – running a conversational campaign in Brazil over WhatsApp Business.

Adrian Benic, VP product at Infobip, says: “Today’s customers expect to be able to contact a business at any time, from anywhere, and on the channel of their choice. Conversations helps brands provide this while ensuring they improve the customer experience through contextual conversations.

“Many businesses are striving to deliver an unmatched customer experience but struggle to transition between the variety of channels and technologies on the market. Conversations brings these elements into one accessible platform allowing companies to deliver the very best customer experience while reducing costly inefficiencies.”

He concludes, “The launch of Conversations forms part of our goal at Infobip – to help businesses simplify the complexity of global messaging and enable them to interact with customers in a personalised way without friction.”

