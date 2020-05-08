OXIO, a global connectivity-as-a-service (CaaS) provider, has launched a virtualised multi-carrier solution for enterprises leveraging the Optiva BSS Platform on the public cloud. The service, OXIO BrandVNO, enables any enterprise worldwide to transform into a mobile connectivity provider.

The Optiva deployment was accelerated to support a relief effort called Oxigeno2030, which leverages at-cost mobile connectivity to help Mexico’s most impacted individuals stay connected as they adjust their lives to the crippling coronavirus pandemic. The goal of the initiative is to connect one million Mexicans by Q1, 2021. OXIO, Zenda.la and Accountability Lab Mexico joined forces to launch Oxigeno2030, which uses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework to promote development through the use of mobile technologies.

OXIO’s innovative digital service has been built with Optiva BSS Platform at its core and made available to provide operators with a pay-as-you-go platform, quick time to market and up to 80% in total cost of ownership (TCO) savings. Optiva BSS Platform affords OXIO and its customers the benefit of not having to manage a complicated enterprise software system. Instead, OXIO can focus on its core expertise, elevate customer experience and optimise its cost.

“Our proposition is unique. We empower enterprises worldwide to complement their offerings with a branded mobile service — without the cost and complexity associated with the traditional MVNO model. With Optiva BSS Platform and public cloud capabilities, our customers can easily launch their own branded service in a matter of days and immediately take advantage of their newfound status as wireless operators,” says Nicolas Girard Ph.D., CEO of OXIO. “Optiva helps our customers and us provide consumers with more affordable and reliable internet connections — and fuel our growth and success.”

For OXIO, the cloud-native architecture and public cloud eliminate the traditional costs and complexities experienced by operators in the past. OXIO is afforded full, end-to-end BSS functionality that includes customer management, prepaid and postpaid revenue management, commercial and technical product catalogs and real-time convergent rating and charging for mobile customers.

“OXIO joins a growing list of operators who are leveraging the benefits of cloud-native BSS. Now, with Oxigeno2030, the public cloud is being leveraged to help those in need in Mexico,” comments Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. “Together with our customers, we are reimagining the infrastructure of telecom BSS for long-term sustainability, so we may optimally support mobile subscribers worldwide.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus