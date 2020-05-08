Event date: 30 September – 1 October, 2020

London, UK



UC EXPO, Europe’s leading unified communications event returns for its 15th year! On 30 September – 1 October 2020, make your way to ExCeL London and explore the technologies and solutions that support smarter collaboration and help you to enable the new normal. Source tools that include the major technology areas like collaboration, networks & cloud, AI, security, customer contact and video & AV.

And that’s not all… this year, UC EXPO are thrilled to be co-locating alongside their sister show Digital Transformation EXPO Europe! These two events together will create the most relevant, practical and valuable event for businesses in the current climate, helping them to unlock the power of technology.

Get your free pass for UC EXPO here: https://bit.ly/2VPMm5H