As 5G rollouts finally get underway, the business case challenges for operators are becoming very clear.

In the build-up to deployment the key focus was on enabling new revenue streams for operators and new services for enterprises. Now, however, in order to support enterprise and IoT applications effectively, a completely different approach to planning, deploying and managing 5G will be needed.

Each vertical sector and large organisation will require a different set of core IoT applications to support its growth, and each will place their own unique set of demands on the network. These demands, from a greater capacity to better coverage and higher energy efficiency, along with IoT use cases, result in increasingly complex network requirements.

The only way for a single network to support a huge range of different functions is to become software-based and virtualised.

With enterprises willing to pay a premium for optimised connectivity, the pressure is on operators to deliver.

This analyst report explores why 5G IoT demands an entirely new type of network.