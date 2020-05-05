Scott Petty of Vodafone UK

Vodafone UK, in partnership with Digital Barriers, launched a Heat Detection Camera to help UK organisations get back to work safely during the coronavirus pandemic. The Heat Detection Camera combines thermal imaging and Vodafone’s IoT connectivity to screen the temperature of people as they enter buildings.

Each camera can check the temperature of 100 people per minute; thermal images are streamed securely and in real time to a laptop or mobile device and instant analytics provide a discreet alert that a person may have a raised temperature. These alerts should then be further investigated using standard clinical evaluation methods in order to determine whether any further action is necessary. IoT provides reliable and secure connectivity and enables standalone installation with no additional IT requirements.

The camera has been developed by Digital Barriers, a UK based innovator supported by tech incubator Tomorrow Street and the Vodafone Business 5G accelerator. It incorporates both thermal and HD cameras that deliver reliable, real-time body temperature screening accurate to within +/- 0.3 degrees Celsius. The solution can screen up to eight people at a time and 100 every minute; it takes less than half a second to assess individual body temperatures. The Heat Detection Camera is ideal for all business and public sector customers; it can provide reassurance to employees and customers and protect front-of-house staff.

Anne Sheehan, business director, Vodafone UK said: “During this crisis, our role has been to keep the UK connected. Now, we want to help UK organisations get their people back to work while prioritising their safety. The Heat Detection Camera is a helpful tool to support this goal, every organisation needs one. We believe technology-led solutions will play an important role in return-to-work strategies.”

Scott Petty, chief technology officer, Vodafone UK, said: “The Heat Detection Camera brings together Vodafone’s expertise in IoT with innovative technology and a secure managed service to create an enterprise-grade solution that protects employees and front-of-house staff. Our IoT network can connect many cameras quickly and without disruption in almost any location; and our ongoing partnership with Digital Barriers provides reassurance that the underlying software and hardware is engineered to the highest standards.”

Zak Doffman, chief executive officer, Digital Barriers said: “This Heat Detection Camera has been designed to help companies safeguard staff and customers, reopen facilities and get back to work safely. The solution combines class-leading temperature screening with highly secure remote access and alerts. Partnering with Vodafone UK to bring this to market will ensure it is widely available and supported by a world-class IoT network and managed services operation.”

The Heat Detection Camera is part of Vodafone UK’s Smart Vision Portfolio. It comes complete with a laptop and tablet, full installation, a 24/7 secure managed service to cater for organisations with extended working hours. The managed service monitors the system infrastructure and field engineers will be sent if a camera fails. The Heat Detection Camera is available on a 12-month term at £1,711 (€1961) (excl.VAT) per month. Other pricing models are available.

