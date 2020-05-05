Tommi Uitto of Nokia

Nokia and Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) has announced that they are complementing their 3.5Ghz 5G rollout, with the first deployment of low-band NR700Mhz spectrum in a field test environment in a 5G network in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Once live, the use of 700Mhz spectrum will enhance VHA’s 5G network coverage, improve the indoor coverage experience and deliver high-speed 5G connectivity to customers where it is being made available. Combined with its 5G spectrum in the 3.5Ghz band, VHA will be equipped to deliver a compelling combination of speed, capacity and coverage to its customers.

The solution utilises Nokia’s AirScale product range and is being tested on some of VHA’s 5G sites in and around Parramatta in Western Sydney. The 700Mhz spectrum will be rolled out to selected areas as part of VHA’s 5G rollout. Nokia Global Services will play a crucial role, providing project planning, installation, and network optimisation services. Where it optimises network performance, Nokia and Vodafone experts will repurpose the 700MHz spectrum to 5G 700Mhz enabling the delivery of new 5G services, whilst maintaining the performance of the existing 4G network.

Inaki Berroeta, chief executive officer at Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA), said: “We are proud to be showcasing this innovative use of the lowest band spectrum available in Australia with the first live test deployment of 5G on low-band 700Mhz spectrum in our region. Our partnership with Nokia has enabled us to deliver an innovative solution with our customers’ experience front of mind. Incorporating 700Mhz spectrum will complement our existing 5G network plans and help deliver the benefits of 5G’s speed, capacity and coverage.”

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, commented: “We have worked closely with Vodafone Hutchison Australia to achieve this important milestone. This demonstrates Nokia’s continued commitment to delivering innovative services across our 5G portfolio, while meeting Vodafone’s requirement for widespread 5G coverage. We look forward to continuing this incredible partnership moving forward.”

