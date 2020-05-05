T-Mobile US, Inc. announced several important world’s milestones for standalone architecture (SA) 5G. Inventing the future takes a village, so T-Mobile partnered closely with leaders across the industry to notch several achievements.

“Powerful and reliable wireless networks are more important than ever, and these milestones mark a huge step forward for the entire wireless ecosystem,” said Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile. “Standalone 5G, paired with the broad and deep network we’re building by combining the assets of T-Mobile and Sprint, will accelerate 5G adoption and services and transform wireless!”

Ericsson helped T-Mobile achieve the following:

The SA 5G data session between commercial modems from two suppliers on a production network.

The low-band SA 5G voice call using Evolved Packet System (EPS) fallback to VoLTE. This enables high quality voice services utilizing VoLTE in the SA architecture while the industry is fully developing voice over new radio (VoNR) 5G technology.

The low-band VoNR call on a production network. VoNR allows for voice calls to run over 5G.

The video over new radio (ViNR) call on a production network. ViNR allows for high quality video calls to run natively, instead of an Over the Top (OTT) data service. In other words – no app needed!

Finally – several 5G with a commercial smartphone on a production network, including the first low-band SA 5G data session, first call with EPS fallback, and first VoNR & ViNR calls.

“With 5G networks rolling out across the globe, we’re now stepping up to the next level: preparing the world for standalone 5G,” said Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson. “Using Ericsson commercial products together with T-Mobile and our ecosystem partners, we have demonstrated the potential of standalone 5G on low bands. We have achieved the latest technology milestones in a concerted effort that advances 5G technology.”

