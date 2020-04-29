Kieran Crawford of TXO Systems

TXO Systems (TXO), a specialist in refurbished fixed line and mobile telecom network parts supply, is reporting a 25% increase in global demand for network equipment throughout February, March and April. This comes as telecoms network operators look to manage supply chain disruption and fluctuating traffic levels in the face of the Coronavirus.

Over the past couple of months, says the company, the unprecedented effects of COVID-19 have put more pressure on our vital telecommunications networks which are supporting emergency, business and domestic broadband services. The spare supply of equipment across the industry has been stretched. TXO has been working to relieve this pressure by sourcing and managing network assets for telcos and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including both legacy and modern parts.

Kieran Crawford, group sales director, at TXO Systems says, “During this current environment, operators must ensure that their networks can run reliably. Over the past three months we’ve seen that they are focusing less on purchasing equipment for new deployments of 5G or FTTx, and are replenishing their stock of current equipment to support resilience and mitigate against network outages. The sharpest rise in requests we’ve seen has been for optical modules, which can increase network capacity and ensure that networks can handle high and unpredictable traffic demands.”

Simon Griffiths at TXO Systems adds, “Operators are looking to fortify their networks, but are facing heavy budgetary constraints and disruption. By using refurbished telecom hardware, operators can save approximately 60 to 90% on the cost of buying new equipment directly from an OEM.

What’s more, operators need equipment quickly and the international picture makes this incredibly challenging. A fast delivery of equipment within 24 to 72 hours is proving invaluable for helping them to mitigate the disruption that their supply chains are facing. We will continue to ensure that our inventory of equipment is available to support our customers’ infrastructure during this critical time.”

TXO has close to a million multi-vendor parts available, be it line cards for backhaul, optical transceivers, switches, routers, radios or antennas. With subsidiaries located in the UK, USA, France, Brazil and Australia, the company says it has become a key equipment supplier for 85% of the world’s tier-one fixed and mobile operators.

