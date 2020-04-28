Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced the opening of the AWS Europe (Milan) region. With this launch, AWS now spans 76 availability zones within 24 geographic regions around the world. The company has also announced plans for nine more availability zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain.

The AWS Europe (Milan) region is the sixth AWS Region in Europe alongside Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Paris, and Stockholm. Developers, startups, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations can run their applications and serve end-users from data centres located in Italy, as well as use AWS technologies to drive innovation.

“AWS customers in Italy are among the most creative and innovative organisations that we support anywhere in the world, and we are always inspired by the work they do with our technology,” said Peter DeSantis, senior vice president of global infrastructure and customer support, Amazon Web Services.

“Cloud technology has been a key part of the transformation of industries across Italy – from automotive and utilities, to manufacturing and retail, and so much more. With the new AWS Milan Region we look forward to supporting even more customers as they grow their organisations and innovate for their users across virtually all industries.”

The AWS Europe (Milan) region has three availability zones. AWS Regions are composed of availability zones, which each comprise of one or more data centres and are located in separate and distinct geographic locations with enough distance to significantly reduce the risk of a single event impacting business continuity, yet near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications.

Each availability zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networking. AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple availability zones to achieve even greater fault-tolerance.

AWS infrastructure regions meet the high levels of security, compliance, and data protection. With the new region, customers with data residency requirements to store their content in Italy can do so with the assurance that they retain complete ownership of their data and it will not move unless they choose to move it.

Additionally, customers building applications that comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) have access to another secure AWS infrastructure region in the European Union (EU) that meets the high levels of security, compliance, and data protection.

AWS continues to invest in Italy

The AWS Europe (Milan) region adds to AWS’s ongoing investment in Italy. AWS first established a presence in the country in 2012, with the launch of an AWS Edge location in Milan. This was followed by an AWS office in the city in 2014 and another one in Rome in 2016, with significant and growing teams of account managers, business development managers, customer services representatives, partner managers, professional services consultants, solutions architects, technical account managers, and many more to help customers of all sizes as they move to the cloud.

Also in 2016, AWS acquired Asti-based company NICE Software, a provider of software and services for high performance and technical computing, located in Piedmont. In 2017, an Edge location was opened in Palermo, and in 2019, an AWS direct connect endpoint launched in Milan, helping customers establish a dedicated network connection from their premises to AWS. Later in 2019, AWS launched two additional Edge locations in Milan and one in Rome.

