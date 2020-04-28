The initial outbreak of COVID-19 (the new disease caused by the coronavirus) led to a sharp increase in home working, and businesses had to move quickly to enable a remote workforce. Some telecoms operators responded rapidly, says Terry Van Staden of Analysys Mason, to help support remote working by taking simple steps such as increasing mobile data allowances, as outlined in our previous article.

We have also written articles about how operators are helping their consumer customers and the implications for operators’ fixed networks as more people stay at home.

This comment outlines what operators are doing beyond connectivity and how they are finding other ways to help their business customers.

Operators are increasing their investments

Operators are working to limit the effects of COVID-19 on their business customers.

Some operators have committed to increase their investments to enhance the robustness and capacity of their networks, and also to boost the economy.

has moved forward its planned AUD500 million capex investment from 2021 to 2020 to increase network capacity, accelerate the roll-out of 5G and provide a boost to the economy. Similarly, Verizon has increased its capex guidelines for this year by USD500 million (€462 million), from between US$17 billion (€15 billion) and $18 billion (€16 million) to between $17.5 billion (€16.1 billion) and $18.5 billion (€17.1 billion).

T-Mobile (USA) has reported that it plans to increase its network capacity by as much as 58%. This follows the donation of Dish’s entire 600MHz portfolio to T-Mobile for free for 60 days.

Operators are also supporting research and government initiatives through big data and analytics.

Operators should ease the financial burden on businesses and enhance their business continuity solutions.

Telecoms operators in affected areas should match some of the initiatives set by other operators. Providing financial reprieve to businesses and suppliers will go a long way in helping them to manage this crisis. Operators should also work to match the business continuity efforts made by technology companies.

Companies such as Check Point, Cisco and Microsoft were quick to enable the free use of their remote working tools to help businesses to connect their remote workforces, but similar initiatives by operators have been limited. Telekom Romania has released a business continuity package that includes fixed/mobile internet, Norton Security, Microsoft Teams and Cisco’s WebEx for free for 3 months to help businesses to quickly connect their remote employees with minimal cost. Other operators should deploy similar solutions.

Acting quickly is important and operators should concentrate their efforts to business aspects over which they have direct control, at least initially. As the examples in this article show, there is much more that operators can do than simply offer bigger mobile data allowances.

About the author

The author is Terry Van Staden, a member of Analysys Mason’s Operator business services and IoT research practice and lead analyst for the SME Strategies research programme. He specialises in SME bundling strategies, primary research and is responsible for our business survey work. Prior to joining Analysys Mason, Terry received his Master’s in Economics under full scholarship in South Africa, where his research papers won – or were nominated for – several national awards. He is a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society and the recipient of the Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

