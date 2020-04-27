Nadine Allen of Ericsson

Thai communications service provider True Corporation Plc (True) has selected Ericsson as a 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) vendor as part of its national 5G network.

Products and services from Ericsson Radio System will enable True to operate 5G on 700MHz (low-band), 2.6GHz (mid-band) and 26GHz (high-band) frequencies in the North, Central-West, and Upper South regions of Thailand.

Rollout got underway in March 2020 immediately following Ericsson’s selection as a 5G vendor.

Ericsson’s selection by True follows successful 5G test bed and technology showcases jointly organised by the companies in multiple locations in Thailand. The companies have worked together since 2017 to demonstrate the benefits of 5G for Thai consumers and enterprises.

The deployment includes active antenna products to support beam-forming functions that reduce wireless signal interference and improve 5G speed. In addition, True will benefit from increased system capacity and improved 5G user experience through 4G/5G dual connectivity and LTE-New Radio downlink data aggregation functions.

Vichaow Rakphongphairoj, executive vice chairman of True Corporation’s executive committee, says: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Ericsson to undertake our 5G network project for three regions; namely, North, Central-West and Upper south of Thailand.”

Nadine Allen, president of Ericsson Thailand, says, “With its higher reliability and speeds coupled with ultra-low latency, 5G technology will have a significant impact on both industries and consumers in Thailand. Ericsson is a provider in terms of 5G deployments across the globe and we are delighted to make 5G experiences a reality for True’s customers soon.”

Ericsson Radio System enables smooth, fast and cost-effective network evolution towards 5G, allowing True to launch the new technology and grow 5G coverage fast, notwithstanding the scale and complexity. Ericsson Radio System helps communications service providers to reduce cost per gigabyte for their mobile broadband business and enable industry digitalisation for growth.

