Netcracker Technology reports that it has deployed its full stack Digital BSS/OSS and Orchestration applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

A multicloud strategy is becoming increasingly important for communication service providers (CSPs) to meet the agility and cost-efficiency targets of on-demand services. Netcracker’s portfolio of business and operations support systems (BSS & OSS) and orchestration applications is fully microservices-based, using open application program interfaces (APIs) and running on container platforms such as AWS. Netcracker says that it uses the power of AWS to execute rigorous testing and security compliance to ensure the highest performance is achieved for the most demanding resource-consuming processes such as revenue, customer and service management.

The combined offering has been commercially deployed and is already helping service providers such as T-Mobile Netherlands to deliver and monetise innovative new services much faster. Operations have also been greatly simplified, the company says, with the transparent management of different types of cloud resources.

“A successful partnership with IT providers is essential for our transformation journey,” says Cristina Petcu, IT director, T-Mobile Netherlands. “Thanks to our valuable partnership with Netcracker, our deployment of their Digital BSS applications on AWS is a great achievement that contributes to our overall transformation strategy.”

Netcracker is also collaborating with AWS to integrate a wide range of AWS Marketplace services into Netcracker’s Digital Marketplace, enabling a centralised, catalogue-driven e-commerce shopping experience. Through Netcracker’s Digital Marketplace, service providers can combine their own services with a selection from over 5,000 partner products and services available in AWS Marketplace and through other partners into personalised digital service bundles with offers and promotions, creating significant market differentiation.

According to Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker, “Our collaboration with AWS allows customers to use cloud infrastructure without compromising quality or performance, and with a fully integrated digital user experience that will drive service innovation”.

