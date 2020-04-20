Hisense F50 5G comes out with Unisoc 5G chipset T7510
Unisoc, a provider of chipsets for mobile communications and IoT, announced that its Unisoc T7510 powered Hisense F50 5G was officially unveiled.
The Unisoc 5G T7510 chipset is based on an octa-core architecture with 4x Cortex-A75 cores, which are clocked at 2.0 GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 cores, which are clocked at 1.8 GHz. It also has an IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU with 800 MHz and a V510 baseband. Thanks to its compatibility with both SA and NSA modes, it supports 5G bands (n41 / n78 / n79) below 6 GHz with a bandwidth of up to 100 MHz as well as 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G Networks. Local connectivity includes Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5.0.
The Hisense F50 5G is equipped with a 5010 mAh battery and supports fast charging with 18 W. It also has an 8 mm large heat pipe of the PC class for heat dissipation.
There is a quad camera on the back of the smartphone, consisting of an ultra wide-angle lens with 8 megapixels (MP), a lens with 2 MP focal length, a 2 MP ultra macro lens and a 48 MP main camera. With the Hisense F50 5G, high-resolution 4K videos can be recorded at 30 frames per second and video stabilisation, which makes dynamic video recordings clearer and more stable.
Its price is RMB 2199 (approx USD 310) for the model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.
