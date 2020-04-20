Unisoc, a provider of chipsets for mobile communications and IoT, announced that its Unisoc T7510 powered Hisense F50 5G was officially unveiled.

The Unisoc 5G T7510 chipset is based on an octa-core architecture with 4x Cortex-A75 cores, which are clocked at 2.0 GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 cores, which are clocked at 1.8 GHz. It also has an IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU with 800 MHz and a V510 baseband. Thanks to its compatibility with both SA and NSA modes, it supports 5G bands (n41 / n78 / n79) below 6 GHz with a bandwidth of up to 100 MHz as well as 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G Networks. Local connectivity includes Wi-Fi 5 (ac) and Bluetooth 5.0.