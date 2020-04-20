TE Connectivity (TE), a provider of connectivity and sensors, has designed a new 10A TV-8 rated OJT relay to meet market needs for high inrush capability, without sacrificing valuable PCB space.

As product designs are becoming smaller to embed more functionality, components need to do more with less space. TE’s new 10A TV-8 rated OJT power relays offer a compact and powerful design solution that can withstand up to a 117A inrush current in a 40% smaller size compared to similarly rated relays.

The 15.2mm (H) design is UL TV-8 rated to comply with global industry safety standards for high inrush applications. The UL TV-8 rating enables OJT 10A TV-8 relays to be used in devices that have high inrush current when the switch is turned on helping ensure safety and reliability.

Offered in 5 through 24-volt versions, OJT relays are designed for use in indoor lighting applications, smart plugs, appliances (washing machines, refrigeration and cooking), industrial machinery, motors, industrial controls, HVAC, printers and power supply controls.

