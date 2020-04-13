Rob Johnson of Ericsson

Ericsson will provide Nex-Tech Wireless, a Kansas-based wireless carrier, 5G technology in order to help bridge the digital divide. Under the agreement, Ericsson will provide 5G Evolved Packet Core and Radio Access Network (RAN) supporting 5G NR Non-standalone (NSA) in key sites in Nex-Tech Wireless’ coverage areas in Kansas.

Rob Johnson, head of customer unit regional carriers of Ericsson North America, said: “Through our partnership, Nex-Tech Wireless is able to deliver 5G capabilities including Core and RAN to its subscribers as they transition from 4G to 5G. We are excited to work with Nex-Tech Wireless to bring them the best network possible as they make this transition.”

To assist Nex-Tech Wireless in bridging the digital divide, Ericsson’s 5G EPC and RAN enhancements will future proof existing customer core assets via software updates in order to enable support for new use cases that require improved latency and data throughput guarantees. In addition, Nex-Tech Wireless will be implementing Ericsson Spectrum Sharing technology, which will allow the carrier to allocate spectrum assets efficiently based on traffic demand using existing infrastructure – enabling a smoother transition to 5G.

Jon Lightle, president and CEO of Nex-Tech Wireless, said: “As we make the move to 5G, it is critical that we have a seamless experience. Nex-Tech Wireless is excited to work with Ericsson to deliver that experience and to bring 5G capabilities to our customers in Kansas.”

Nex-Tech Wireless and Ericsson also signed a deal in September 2019 to roll out 600 MHz 5G capabilities in key markets. The previous deal allowed Nex-Tech Wireless to provide Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Wi-Fi calling services utilising Ericsson’s cloud-based IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) solution.

