Ericsson has signed an agreement with Tenor Pakistan for the transformation of its mobile backhaul network into an IP-based infrastructure to enhance the capacity of its network backbone and meet the growing traffic demand.

Under the agreement, Ericsson will supply Microwave transmission solutions and products to optimise Telenor Pakistan’s network and sites along with strengthening the backhaul of the service provider’s wireless broadband and cellular traffic, resulting in a more robust and cost-effective network. Ericsson’s microwave solutions offer key advantages such as high capacity, efficient use of spectrum, low-energy consumption and simplified operations and maintenance.

Commenting on the development, Khurrum Ashfaque, chief technology officer and deputy CEO, Telenor Pakistan says, “Telenor Pakistan keeps customers at the core of its operations by connecting them to what matters most to them. With this latest partnership, we will be able to further enhance the experience for our 46 million customers. This also reiterates our commitment to continuously invest in our infrastructure and guarantee that our networks have the capacity to serve our growing customer base.”

Ekow Nelson, vice president at Ericsson Middle East and Africa says: “This modernisation project is part of our global efforts to enable the players in the telecom sectors to meet their future expansion and performance requirements as well as strengthen the long-term sustainability of their networks. Ericsson is closely collaborating with Telenor Pakistan in developing and deploying their network with higher capacity, speed and quality – enabling them to create and offer new services to consumers and businesses in Pakistan.”

With recent technological advances in microwave system software and new radio hardware, microwave transport has moved from megabit-per-second capacity to gigabit-per-second capacity. Ericsson’s microwave transport portfolio, with MINI-LINK 6000 nodes for both traditional microwave bands and E-band, will provide gigabit capacity that supports increased mobile broadband speeds and better application coverage throughout Pakistan.

