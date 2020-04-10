Magyar Telekom and Ericsson have launched commercial 5G in Hungary, with initial services now live in parts of Budapest and Magyar Telekom’s headquarters in Konyves Kalman korut. This comes a week after the announcement that network operator COSMOTE has chosen Ericsson to support its own roll out in Greece.

Magyar Telekom’s 5G commercial launch is based on 5G-ready products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System. The live 5G network launch also comes just two weeks after Magyar Telekom secured the related 3.5GHz spectrum in Hungary’s spectrum auction on March 26. The network will be accessible to subscribers via 5G-ready devices, enabling them to benefit from the new generation of connectivity.

Tibor Rekasi, CEO of Magyar Telekom, says: “Magyar Telekom has been preparing to launch 5G for a long time after exploring the business opportunities and 5G technology and operating a test network for six months with Ericsson. This enables us to launch commercial service quickly after receiving the frequency license. 5G provides our customers with higher data rates and low latency, as well as connection of many new devices, and 5G will become a platform for new applications and opportunities for both industries and individuals.”

Arun Bansal, president, Europe and Latin America at Ericsson, says: “Particularly in times of crisis, mobile networks are even more critical than ever before. We are all relying on them to stay connected and safe, from emergency and health services to family communication. 5G opens possibilities like never before, from remote medical care, instant emergency services, drones delivering supplies, all of which can support society during a pandemic.”

DT subsidiary COSMOTE Greece selects Ericsson 5G

Ericsson has also been selected by Greece’s mobile communications service provider, COSMOTE as its sole 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) vendor under a major network modernisation deal.

COSMOTE, the mobile arm of OTE (Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation), which is part of the Deutsche Telekom Group, is targeting 2021 for the commercial launch of 5G services. That will follow the expected auction of 5G spectrum by Greece’s National Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

5G RAN products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio will be deployed in the COSMOTE network as part of a smooth, fast and cost-effective transformation to 5G. Under a common approach to energy optimisation, Ericsson Radio System radios and basebands will improve the carbon footprint of COSMOTE’S current network, contributing to significant energy savings.

Michael Tsamaz, OTE group chairman and CEO, says: “5G is the future of telecommunications and a necessary precondition for the Gigabit Society. It is the underlying technology which will be used by all the innovative applications that will change our lives in the near future. OTE Group creates the state-of-the-art infrastructure that our country and society need in the new digital era. We invest heavily to enable our customers to enjoy the innovative services and products brought by 5G. With technology and innovation, we create a better world for all.”

