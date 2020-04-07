Atul Jain, CEO and founder of TEOCO

TEOCO, a provider of analytics, assurance and optimisation solutions to more than 300 communication service providers (CSPs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide, has been selected by MTN Group, the mobile operator in Africa, to standardise its radio and microwave network planning tools.

MTN Group will deploy TEOCO’s ASSET radio and ASSET backhaul across subsidiary networks that span 18 different countries. This includes the ability to standardise the reporting of its population coverage across Africa, to determine the number of subscribers that can access MTN’s services.

As one of the operators in the world, working across Africa and the Middle East, MTN faced operational challenges in collecting consistent and accurate data from diverse countries ranging from South Africa and Nigeria to Yemen and Afghanistan.

The use of ASSET radio and ASSET backhaul will enable a much better view of the reality in each country, which will in turn help focus CAPEX investments where they are most needed. It will allow MTN to see the impact of its dual-data strategy to drive data adoption across urban and rural areas in all its markets.

“Having a standard planning tool across MTN Group allows us to be consistent in our approach to network planning and optimisation,” said Navindran Naidoo, executive in network design & planning, MTN Group. “The data we collect on our subscribers needs to be highly accurate if it is to improve our business operations. Having worked with TEOCO for more than 20 years we are certain they will help us achieve our subscriber goals.”

“We are delighted to continue to grow our relationship with MTN Group,” said Atul Jain, founder and CEO of TEOCO. “Having the correct tools in place to monitor and analyse operators’ networks and subscriber base is paramount. Without it, you are blind to issues that are affecting the network, and blind to the outcomes of customer behavior. By consistently analysing data, through standardised tools like ASSET, MTN Group can make important network decisions and track the impact across entire continents. This provides significant economies of scale and delivers a differentiated customer and mobile network experience.”

