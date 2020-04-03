Quectel Wireless Solutions , a provider of cellular and GNSS modules, announced that its RG500Q-EA 5G NR module is ready for the market and is now available to support global customers mass deployment is available.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem, the RG500Q-EA is ideal for various IoT applications for industrial applications and consumers, such as B. Business routers, home gateways, customer premises equipment (CPE), MiFi, industrial IoT (IIoT), industrial laptops, PDAs, video surveillance, digital signing, 4K / 8K live streaming and many other bandwidth-intensive applications.

The Quectel RG500Q-EA supports larger sub-6GHz frequency bands as well as worldwide LTE-A and WCDMA network coverage, which enables customers to use their IoT solutions flexibly in the Asia-Pacific region, in Europe and in the Middle East. Key features of the RG500Q-EA include:

LGA form factor, 41.0 x 44.0 x 2.75 mm

5G Sub-6GHz module, both NSA and SA modes

DL 4 × 4 MIMO for 5G Sub-6GHz and LTE Cat. 16

PCIe 3.0, USB 3.1 and RGMII interfaces

Multi-constellation GNSS receiver

“We are delighted that the RG500Q-EA is now available for commercial use as it shows our leadership in 5G technology. This step is an important milestone that will accelerate and simplify the global rollout of 5G applications, “said Patrick Qian , CEO of Quectel .” As the global market leader in IoT innovations, we offer 5G modules with wireless performance and easy-to-integrate designs on.”

As a pioneer in IoT innovation, Quectel was one of the first vendors to offer 5G NR modules and has a 5G portfolio that includes both sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies that act as LGA and M.2 form factors are delivered and are perfectly suited for the different requirements of various IoT applications.

