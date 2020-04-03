S tatement from Reed Exhibitions, organisers of Infosecurity Europe:

After monitoring the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision to postpone Infosecurity Europe, which was scheduled to take place from June 2-4 in Olympia, London.

The health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors, partners and staff remains our number one priority and we will remain guided by the expert advice of the public health authorities. We believe this is the best course of action for the information security industry and the communities we serve and it also reflects our desire to give everyone involved as much notice as possible.

We are working closely with our partners and venues to obtain new dates for later in the year and we will announce these new dates on the Infosecurity Europe website as soon as we can.

In the meantime, we want to ensure we keep the conversation going within our community and will be providing a programme of virtual content on 2-4 June. More information will be available on the Infosecurity Europe website soon.

We thank everyone involved for their continued support and patience in these unprecedented circumstances.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by Coronavirus.

If you have any questions please contact our customer service team at infosecurity.helpline@reedexpo.co.uk or on ++44 (0)20 82712130, or get in touch with your usual Infosecurity Europe contact.

