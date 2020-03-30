Malcolm Corbett, CEO of INCA

The Independent Networks Co-operative Association (INCA) has expressed its support for the measures announced by the UK government in agreement with the telecommunications industry to protect consumers during the COVID-19 international health crisis.

Commitments include providing support and giving fair treatment to vulnerable customers struggling to pay bills, removing caps on data packages, and ensuring access to alternative communication if priority repairs can’t be carried out for vulnerable and self-isolating customers.

“At a time when all reaches of the country are affected by this hugely unfortunate situation, it is as important now as it has ever been for national cooperation and support,” says Malcolm Corbett, CEO of INCA. “INCA and its members fully support the efforts of the government and the industry to ensure everyone can access broadband services, especially as the country adheres to the vital ’Stay at Home’ advice to protect the NHS and save lives at this critical time.”

For support and advice during the COVID-19 crisis, INCA has announced a helpline for members and non-members. The helpline will be open between the hours of 10.00am and 4.00pm (GMT) on 0330 113 2074 and will address issues faced by the industry.

For information about the helpline, as well as alternative support offered by INCA such as its Everything Online – Using Collaborative Working Tools advice and tips package for transitioning to remote working, please contact Gill Williams at gill.williams@inca.coop.

