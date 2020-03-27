Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Benin

The companies already partner on charging system operations managed services. The new deal, which is already being implemented, includes network operations centre services and field services in radio, core and transmission technology. AI-driven intelligent and data driven operations are part of the deal.

AI-related efficiency benefits, automation and data analytics will enable MTN Benin and Ericsson to run predictive operations to enable a shift from reactive to proactive IT and network management – boosting customers’ experiences, as well as network quality and performance.

Stephen Blewett, chief executive officer, MTN Benin, says: “Network managed operations play a significant role in improving MTN customers’ satisfaction and enhancing customer experience as well as enabling revenue growth and cost efficiency. We expect advanced technologies like AI, automation and analytics to further accelerate operational transformation through this new managed services partnership.”

Nicolas Blixell, vice president middle east and africa, Ericsson, says: “We are strengthening our long-term partnership with MTN Benin and we look forward to leveraging the skills and know-how we have developed by managing networks around the world. We believe this contract will enable MTN to improve its focus on its core business. Ericsson will facilitate through this contract a even more effective and integrated management of its networks and service delivery.”

