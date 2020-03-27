Sebastian Tolstoy, Head of Eastern Europe at Ericsson

Under the terms of the agreement, Ericsson will supply MTS with Ericsson Radio System products and solutions for modernisation of several thousand sites across 16 districts in central Russia. The project will continue until 2026.

Ericsson’s solutions will significantly increase the performance and capacity of MTS’ network, enabling the service provider to quickly deploy 5G coverage and services on existing network infrastructure. Enhanced AI solutions integrated across Ericsson’s portfolio will also improve network performance, as well as our network performance subscription service that includes predictive analytics to reduce critical incidents and Ericsson Cognitive Planning and Optimisation software to improve the overall network and user experience.

As the key enabler of this capability, Ericsson Spectrum Sharing technology will allow the service provider to easily switch on 5G through remote software installation using existing frequency bands and infrastructure. Enhanced AI solutions integrated across Ericsson’s portfolio will also improve network performance, as well as the Ericsson Network Performance Subscription Service with predictive analytics for MTS’ network technical support.

“The new agreement on the supply of equipment is another important step in the cooperation of both companies aimed at building the physical infrastructure of the digital economy in Russia”, says Victor Belov, chief technology officer, MTS.

“With the signing of the contract MTS accelerates the modernisation of the radio network in the regions of the Central Federal District to meet the growing needs of our subscribers in IoT services, speed and amount of data traffic. The implementation of this major project will also give us the opportunity in the future in a relatively short time and due to balanced investments to provide 5G coverage on the existing LTE network,” says Belov.

“Ericsson and MTS are united by many years of successful cooperation, and we are pleased to support further strengthening of our partner’s position in the Russian market by introducing 5G services and expanding the geography of our cooperation in Russia — now in the Central Federal District. The replacement of the previously used network solutions with advanced equipment from Ericsson will help MTS to use all key advantages of leadership in new technologies and deploy a new generation network as early as possible”. says Sebastian Tolstoy, head of Ericsson in eastern europe and central asia.

Ericsson has signed 86 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique operators worldwide and the company’s portfolio is currently used in 27 live 5G networks.

