ZTE Corporation, a international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, announced that it will unveil the new product series ZTE a1 in Japan, in cooperation with the local operator KDDI in 2020. The new 5G smartphone will be compatible with both SA and NSA modes, featuring 6.5-inch display, AI quad shooting system and a 32MP selfie camera.

In the 5G era, the two parties will team up to develop the consumer-centric 5G smartphones in a bid to meet the emerging personalised demands of the local users along with the 5G network deployment in Japan. In 2020, ZTE will launch nearly 10 5G smartphones worldwide, and a total of over 15 5G terminal devices.

In addition to KDDI, ZTE has also cooperated with SoftBank in Japan to launch the ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G in March 2020. ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G has been available in more than 10 countries on a global scale, and is recognised as the first 5G smartphone commercially available in Northern Europe, Middle East and China.

“ZTE is committed to meeting the diverse requirements of operators, enterprise users and consumers in multiple service scenarios, and empowering hundreds of industries with a complete 5G terminal devices portfolio,” said Xu Feng, SVP of ZTE Corporation and President of Mobile Device Division. “We’re in close cooperation with top operators worldwide, including KDDI and SoftBank, to find out and meet the true needs of consumers in the local market.”

Following the launch of the new 5G smartphone ZTE Axon 11 5G in China on March 23, ZTE has further extended its product portfolio and its global presence in the 5G terminal devices segment. To date, ZTE has been in cooperation with more than 30 global operators in the 5G terminal field.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus